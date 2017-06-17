Water Circus Gold

A performance of European style
If you purchased your tickets online or over the phone through Cirque Italia or Cirqueitalia.com and selected Will Call as your delivery method you will need to go to the Ticket Office located at the trailer at the front of the tent. Will Call will ask for ID.
If you purchased your tickets through any other ticketing service, please follow the instructions provided by that service regarding ticket redemption. If you are unable to redeem your tickets you will need to go to the Ticket Office located at the trailer in the front of the tent. Will Call will ask for ID.
No worries. As long as you received either an email confirming your purchase, an email of your receipt, or an Order Number from Cirque Italia, all you have to do is present your ID at Will Call, which is located at the front entrance of the first tent.
For tickets delivered via email from cirqueitalia.com, you may also present your electronic tickets on your smartphone, please be sure to have the barcodes visible for the gate staff to scan.
You can purchase tickets at the door with Cash, Credit or Debit cards. If you are purchasing with a Debit or Credit card please present your ID. There will be a ticketing fee added to each ticket you purchased. Seat assignments will be best available as determined by Box Office staff.
Children are considered ages 2-12, therefore, the Free Child offer may be used for a child age 2-12. If you are wanting to receive the Free Child offer with your online purchase you must enter the Promo Code (listed on the flyer distributed in the local community) at checkout to receive the discount. Any additional children need to purchase children’s tickets at full price. Children UNDER the age of 2 are automatically free, but must be seated on a parent’s lap. Car seats/carriers or strollers are NOT allowed inside the venue, so please leave them in your vehicle.
Does Cirque Italia offer any special offers or discounts?
Cirque Italia offers promotional pricing at certain locations, please call (number listed below) to see if you qualify.
Is there a discount if you purchase tickets as a group?
For groups of 25 or more adults/children, Cirque Italia would love to accommodate you. Please give us a call or send us an email to inquire about a special discount and any requested accommodations.
Please reach us at: 941-704-8572 or
corpteam.cirqueitalia@gmail.com
PLEASE NOTE: Discounts or coupons offered from Cirque Italia (e.g. “buy 1 regular adult admission ticket and admit 1 child free” coupon) CANNOT be combined with offers or discounts offered from a DIFFERENT ticketing website or location besides Cirque Italia, and CANNOT be combined with complimentary Cirque Italia tickets awarded from various locations.
If a promotional coupon is being offered, you must obtain promo codes prior to ordering tickets, and are only valid at the time of purchase. Coupons, Promotional Discounts, and Special Offers are only available during the period offered, and will not be applied retroactively.
RESALE OF TICKETS IS PROHIBITED