Water Circus Gold

Is The Will Call At The Box Office?

If you purchased your tickets online or over the phone through Cirque Italia or Cirqueitalia.com and selected Will Call as your delivery method you will need to go to the Ticket Office located at the trailer at the front of the tent. Will Call will ask for ID. If you purchased your tickets through any other ticketing service, please follow the instructions provided by that service regarding ticket redemption. If you are unable to redeem your tickets you will need to go to the Ticket Office located at the trailer in the front of the tent. Will Call will ask for ID.

Help! I can’t print my tickets!

No worries. As long as you received either an email confirming your purchase, an email of your receipt, or an Order Number from Cirque Italia, all you have to do is present your ID at Will Call, which is located at the front entrance of the first tent. For tickets delivered via email from cirqueitalia.com, you may also present your electronic tickets on your smartphone, please be sure to have the barcodes visible for the gate staff to scan.

Purchasing tickets at the door

You can purchase tickets at the door with Cash, Credit or Debit cards. If you are purchasing with a Debit or Credit card please present your ID. There will be a ticketing fee added to each ticket you purchased. Seat assignments will be best available as determined by Box Office staff.

What is the age range?

Children are considered ages 2-12, therefore, the Free Child offer may be used for a child age 2-12. If you are wanting to receive the Free Child offer with your online purchase you must enter the Promo Code (listed on the flyer distributed in the local community) at checkout to receive the discount. Any additional children need to purchase children’s tickets at full price. Children UNDER the age of 2 are automatically free, but must be seated on a parent’s lap. Car seats/carriers or strollers are NOT allowed inside the venue, so please leave them in your vehicle.

Offers and Discounts